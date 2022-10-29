Nurserymen Cooperative Society gates still locked despite HC order, members allege 

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 29, 2022 20:21 IST

Despite the stay imposed by the High Court on the Government Order which had cancelled the leased deed of The Nurserymen Cooperative Society (NCS) inside Lalbagh Botanical Garden, the members of the society on Saturday alleged that they were still denied entry to their premises. 

“The HC had said that we could continue our operations inside Lalbagh and we sent the order to all the officials concerned of the Horticulture Department. We have not received any reply from them. The gates of our society have still been locked and we have not been able to water our plants inside,” said N. Ramu Ravi, who is on the Board of Directors of NCS. 

The NCS was given 29 guntas inside Lalbagh for their nursery.  

When contacted, an official within the department said there are no restrictions on the movement of NCS members or for watering plants inside the nursery. Another source said that the department has to go through certain legal protocols before implementing the HC order.

