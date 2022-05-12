Bengaluru

Nurse punched in face, robbed of gold chain

Two scooter-borne men robbed a gold chain from a 55-year-old nurse while she was walking to work, and punched her face when she tried to resist, at Banashankari 7th Block on Tuesday evening.

The accused confronted her on a scooter and tried to run over her. She jumped to safety, but the pillion rider pulled her gold chain, worth ₹20,000, from her neck. When she tried to resist, the accused punched her face and broke her teeth while the rider pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her. Sudhamani shouted for help, prompting passers-by to rush to her help, but the duo sped away.

Sudhamani was taken to hospital for treatment, and she later filed a complaint with the Kengeri police. Based on the complaint, the police have taken up a case of robbery and are trying to track down the accused.


