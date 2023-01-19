Nurse of private hospital arrested for stealing gold from patients of St. Philomena's Hospital in Bengaluru

January 19, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Ashoknagar police arrested a staff nurse of a private hospital who, posing as a doctor, stole gold valuables from the in-patients of St. Philomena’s Hospital on January 11.

Based on a complaint by the patient’s relatives , the Ashoknagar police analysed CCTV footage and tracked down the accused, identified as Lakshmi .

Upon questioning, Lakshmi confessed that she had met a man at the workplace and become close to him. Using the opportunity, the man had recorded private videos of her and started blackmailing her demanding money.

Unable to bear the harassment, she started stealing valuables to pay the ransom, said the police. The police are now on the lookout for her male friend to check the veracity of her statement. The police have also asked the St Philomena’s Hospital administration to step up security measures to ensure the safety of patients and attendants in the hospital.