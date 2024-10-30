GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Number of voters crosses one-crore mark in Bengaluru

BBMP announces special drives to register voters whose names have been left out on November 9, 10, 23, and 24 at all ward offices

Updated - October 30, 2024 12:19 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time, the city has crossed the one-crore mark in the number of voters.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) published the draft electoral rolls on Tuesday, October 29, as part of the annual electoral rolls revision exercise.

The draft rolls have 1,02,4,226 voters. The final electoral list for 2024, considered for the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, had 98.43 lakh voters.

Of the 1.02 crore voters in the draft list, 2.69 lakh are male, 49.7 lakh are female and 1,831 are transgender voters. The city has added 1.98 lakh new voters and deleted 85,321 voters since January 1, 2024.

The BBMP has asked citizens to check their entries in the draft list at http://ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in/, bbmp.gov.in, voters.eci.gov.in, and ward offices across the city. The BBMP has given citizens time to file objections to the draft list by November 28. The civic body has also announced special drives to register voters whose names have been left out on November 9, 10, 23, and 24 at all ward offices and other key BBMP offices in the city.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:16 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.