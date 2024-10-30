Number of voters crosses one-crore mark in Bengaluru

For the first time, the city has crossed the one-crore mark in the number of voters.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) published the draft electoral rolls on Tuesday, October 29, as part of the annual electoral rolls revision exercise.

The draft rolls have 1,02,4,226 voters. The final electoral list for 2024, considered for the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, had 98.43 lakh voters.

Of the 1.02 crore voters in the draft list, 2.69 lakh are male, 49.7 lakh are female and 1,831 are transgender voters. The city has added 1.98 lakh new voters and deleted 85,321 voters since January 1, 2024.

The BBMP has asked citizens to check their entries in the draft list at http://ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in/, bbmp.gov.in, voters.eci.gov.in, and ward offices across the city. The BBMP has given citizens time to file objections to the draft list by November 28. The civic body has also announced special drives to register voters whose names have been left out on November 9, 10, 23, and 24 at all ward offices and other key BBMP offices in the city.