Number of visitors surge at Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological Park

April 17, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Summer holidays for schools have seen a surge in tourists visiting Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP). Each summer when the academic year draws to a close, the number of visitors to the national park spikes to a substantial extent and so does its daily earnings. In the last 15 days, over 85,000 people have visited the park, which has led to a gate collection of ₹2.5 crore.

Starting from April 1 to 14, around 85,065 people have visited the park out of which the vicinity received a footfall of 38,123, and 49,942 took safari rides.

Sunil Panwar, Chief Conservator of Forests and Executive Director, Bannerghatta Biological Park, said, “Compared to last summer the park received 20,000 more visitors this season. In the coming days we are expecting more people to visit the park and the collection will also increase.”

According to officials, the visitors are more interested in the safari and also boating. “Children are especially interested in spending their time in the butterfly park and the zoo. Visitors can enjoy a 30-to-45-minute safari,” an official said.

Last year from April 1 to 14, around 60,389 people had visited the BBP and ₹1.74 crore had been collected as revenue, officials added. At present, the BBP is the closest safari option that Bengalureans and visitors to the city have.

The Bannerghatta National Park was declared a national park in 1974, with a portion of it being made into the BBP in 2002. The BBP has four divisions: the zoo, the safari, the butterfly park, and the rescue centre.

In 2022-23, a total ₹53.89 crore had been collected, while 20,22,997 people had visited the BBP.

Meanwhile, in a week, the park will have a new guest. The authorities are bringing a White Tiger from Chennai as a mate for a White Tigress in the park. “This male is being brought under an animal exchange programme,” the official informed.

