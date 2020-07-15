Number of vehicles heading out of Bengaluru comes down

People continued to leave the city even on Tuesday, but officials said the number of vehicles were lower than on Monday. The KSRTC operated 1,300 buses on Tuesday and over 26,000 people utilised the services.

The KSRTC has cancelled all services scheduled from Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts during the lockdown. Those have booked tickets online will get the refund.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate only essential services during the lockdown. The Corporation will operate 134 buses for those carrying out essential services that include doctors, nurses, government employees, police and others.. Those who are travelling to railway stations and the Kempegowda International Airport must carry their ticket and an ID card. Students appearing for exams will also be allowed to travel.

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Rural P.N. Ravinda said, “Barring essential services, no other movements will be allowed.”