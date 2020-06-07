Bengaluru

Number of containment zones up to 45

With 18 cases reported in the city on Saturday, the number of containment zones have gone up to 45 as of June 6. In one day, the BBMP has identified five new containment zones.

The West zone has the highest number of containment zones with 11, followed by Mahadevapura zone having eight, East zone with seven, Bommanahalli zone with six and South zone with five containment zones.

There are three containment zones in Yelahanka, four in Rajarajeshwarinagar and one in Dasarahalli.

Coronavirus
