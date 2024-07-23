GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NTT DATA taps CSR fund to build high-tech government school with features seen only in private schools in Bengaluru

The school has been built under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund by NTT DATA Inc., which is a global digital business and Information Technology services leader

Published - July 23, 2024 11:12 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The high-tech government school, built by NTT DATA Inc. in collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation at Lakshmipura in Bengaluru, was inaugurated by former cricketer Vijay Bharadwaj and MLA S. Muniraju on July 22, 2024.

The high-tech government school, built by NTT DATA Inc. in collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation at Lakshmipura in Bengaluru, was inaugurated by former cricketer Vijay Bharadwaj and MLA S. Muniraju on July 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A high-tech government school, newly built by NTT DATA Inc. in collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation at Lakshmipura in Bengaluru, was inaugurated by former cricketer Vijay Bharadwaj and S. Muniraju, Member of Legislative Assembly, on July 22.

The school has been built under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund by NTT DATA Inc., which is a global digital business and Information Technology services leader.

This school, with total built-up area of 902 square metres, has an innovative design. It features a circular structure that maximises energy efficiency and sustainability, including a rainwater harvesting system. Students have access to a computer lab and a well-stocked library, equipped with modern educational technologies.

The circular structure of the new government school, built by NTT DATA at Lakshmipura in Bengaluru, maximises energy efficiency and sustainability. Features include a rainwater harvesting system.

The circular structure of the new government school, built by NTT DATA at Lakshmipura in Bengaluru, maximises energy efficiency and sustainability. Features include a rainwater harvesting system. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A kitchen garden on the premises allows students to participate in growing organic produce, encouraging healthy eating and sustainable living practices. The school is equipped with CCTV cameras, modern toilet facilities, and extensive outdoor sports areas, ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment.

Dilip Kumar, Chief Digital Officer of NTT DATA Inc., said, “Education is the key that unlocks doors of opportunity. This landmark NTT DATA school project, with Akshaya Patra Foundation, represents hope, possibility and the chance for every child to rise above their circumstances and realise their dreams. With this school initiative, we renew our commitment to nurturing and empowering potential within the youth in our communities.”

The school is equipped with CCTV cameras, modern toilet facilities, and extensive outdoor sports areas, ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment.

The school is equipped with CCTV cameras, modern toilet facilities, and extensive outdoor sports areas, ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / school / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.