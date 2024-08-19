GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nrupathunga University to hold first convocation in Bengaluru on August 21

At the ceremony, which will be held in the Jnana Jyothi auditorium on Palace Road, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadeesh Kumar will deliver the convocation address

Published - August 19, 2024 04:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 454 undergraduate students and 338 post-graduate students will receive their degrees during the first convocation ceremony of Nrupatunga University, which will be held on August 21.

The university will award gold medals to 16 students who came first in their respective courses. The degrees will be awarded to the undergraduate degree batch of 2020-23 and post-graduate batches of 2020-22 and 2021-23.

At the ceremony, which will be held in the Jnana Jyothi auditorium on Palace Road, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadeesh Kumar will deliver the convocation address.

The university will be presenting honorary doctorates to space scientist Nandini Harinath, who contributed significantly to the Chandrayaan mission, Ramaswamy Balasubramanian of Vivekananda Youth movement and K. Dinesh, one of the founders of Infosys.

Nrupathunga University had attained the university status in 2020 after it was bifurcated from the Government Arts and Science College through an amendment in the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000.

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor of the university, and Higher Education Minister Dr. M. C. Sudhakar will be present at the convocation.

Related Topics

bengaluru / university

