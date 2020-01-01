NRI loses ₹1.7 lakh in fraudulent transactions

An NRI from the U.K. lost ₹1.7 lakh in fraudulent transaction minutes after he paid a bill through his debit card at a restaurant on M.G. Road last weekend.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, Sunil Broota (56), the Cubbon Park police have taken up a case under IT Act.

Mr. Broota, in his complaint, said he works as a professor in the U.K. and had come to the city to sell his apartment that he bought last year.

On Friday, Mr. Broota visited the restaurant for dinner and paid the bill of ₹4,027 using his debit card. Within minutes, he received alerts of five fraudulent transactions and a total of ₹1,71,332 was deducted.