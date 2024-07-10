GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Now, you can track Hoysala vehicle in real time

Published - July 10, 2024 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

People who complain to the police helpline 112 will be able to track the Hoysala vehicle in real time on their phones.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said the initiative aims to leverage technology to make policing more people-friendly and transparent. “The Command Centre will send an SMS with a link to those who call the helpline and when a Hoysala vehicle is dispatched to help them. The caller can track the vehicle through the link and also interact with the team for any clarification,” he said.

When someone needs assistance from a Hoysala team, the Command Centre looks for the nearest vehicle and assigns it to the caller, sharing their details. Presently, the two can communicate only through calls. With the new feature, the caller can track the vehicle. The average response time of a Hoysala vehicle is just over eight minutes.

This new feature is part of an evolving process to make seeking police assistance easier and timely, Mr. Dayananda said. Apart from several cameras being installed under the Safe City Project, the city police’s innovation of a safety island, now christened “Apatbandhava”, under the Safe Connect Project, helps those in distress to have audio-visual communication with the Command Centre from these safety islands, 50 of them installed across the city.

Now, this feature is available through a mobile application called the Safe Connect on Karnataka State Police app, through which callers can audio-visually connect to the Command Centre.

