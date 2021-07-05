Now, you can pay traffic fines using Paytm

The Paytm facility is in addition to the option to pay traffic fines through Bangalore-one, BTP website and PDA machines.

Bengaluru

05 July 2021 14:59 IST

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant launched the service on July 5

In an effort to add one more option for contactless enforcement, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have enabled payment of fine amount using Paytm.

This, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, will provide one more hassle-free and fast payment option for motorists.

Earlier, there were options to pay traffic fines through Bangalore-one, BTP website and PDA machines. However, as the Paytm option is already in use in other States, the BTP decided to introduce the option in Bengaluru.

Paytm has tied up with the traffic police to offer the payment option free of cost .

The technology upgrade was done by Tele Brahma services, a city-based IT company, for the police.