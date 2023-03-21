Now, Ugadi becomes a platform for freebies ahead of elections

March 21, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Politicians have been using every festival and occasion since Sankranti for electioneering by organising events and distributing freebies to voters in the city. Ugadi has also turned out to be a platform for the same.

Several MLAs and ticket aspirants across the city have been distributing saris, panches, and ration kits including rice, jaggery, ghee, cooking oil, and coconuts. Most of the MLAs and aspirants are also gearing up to organise large-scale events, including food melas, cultural and entertainment programmes, and religious events for the festival, which is celebrated as the new year in the State.

For instance, Higher Education Minister and Malleswaram MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan has organised a musical event called ‘Namma Malleshwara Ugadi Sangeethotsava’ at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on the festival day, where popular musicians, including Kavita Krishnamurthi, will participate.

Local MLAs go big on religious events

In many constituencies, MLAs are splurging on religious events to woo voters. According to sources, in Uttarahalli, MLA M. Krishnappa spent many crores on organising an ‘Annamma Utsava’ in which famous musicians like Arjun Janya and Chandan Shetty performed. “The event was so grand that musicians emerged from under the stage like in bigger concerts,” a local resident said.

Sreenivasa Kalyana events are being organised in a new trend this year. Local MLAs sent out mass invites to many households in the constituencies while also promoting the event on a huge scale with posters and banners. While BJP leader S.R. Vishwanath, along with his wife, organised the event in February in Yelahanka, Congress leader Byrathi Suresh organised it in Hebbal on March 18.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who had come to the city for a review of poll preparations recently, had said the use of money power was a big concern in the State’s elections. He expressed his displeasure that the State agencies had been lagging behind in checking distribution of freebies. He had directed officials to crackdown on the practice.