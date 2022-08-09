Bengaluru

Now, potholes in Bengaluru to be fixed with cold mix asphalt

Representational image of a pothole in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
Staff Reporter Bengaluru August 09, 2022 05:22 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 04:53 IST

Amidst deteriorating road conditions during the rains in the city, the civic body has decided to fix potholes on roads with cold mix asphalt. In a coordination meeting on Monday, Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Civic Commissioner, directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Road Department officials to use this solution.

“Owing to the rains, preparing hot mix is not possible since it requires jelly and asphalt which are mixed and heated to 150 degrees Celsius and maintained at 100 degrees Celsius. But cold mix asphalt is easy to prepare but does not last long. However, it is widely used during the rainy season,” a BBMP official said. 

The BBMP Commissioner also directed Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials to fix manholes and slabs. 

Rajneesh Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Administration Department, held the coordination meeting, to control traffic jams in Bengaluru, with officials of the BBMP, the city police, the traffic police, and the BWSSB and other civic agencies. 

