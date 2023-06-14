Now, people can WhatsApp city police to get emergency response

June 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Citizens can now WhatsApp to get an emergency response from the city police. In an effort to improve the 112 -Emergency Response Service System, the city police commissioner on Wednesday (June 14) added one more facility where people can WhatsApp their request to 9480801000.

This, according to B. Dayananda, will help people to communicate at their convenience through voice or text messages, or even send photos or videos to share information and complaints.

The added facility came in the wake of the city police chief patrolling the city in a Hoysala vehicle recently to get a first-hand experience on how the system works. There have been complaints that people cannot immediately reach a responder at 112 in an emergency, as there is a 21-second Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) before the responder comes online. IVRS has been put in place as the panic button feature in smartphones has been triggering a barrage of unintentional calls at 112.

“As promised to strengthen Namma 112-Step#1 city police WhatsApp complaint, no 9480801000 has been integrated with Namma 112. People can now contact Namma 112 through our WhatsApp no also by messaging for any call for assistance”, Mr. Dayananda, tweeted while launching the system.

The WhatsApp number will be linked to the city control room to help the staff to access and process the information and take up necessary action.

