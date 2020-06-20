Now, parks in Bengaluru can remain open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bengaluru

Decision on timings for Lalbagh and Cubbon Park on Monday

The State government on Saturday authorised local authorities and civic bodies to open public parks, outside containment zones, for any number of hours between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Earlier, while relaxing a few restrictions in the third week of May, the government had permitted parks to remain open only from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., mainly for walkers.

The order also directed departments to adhere to guidelines issued by the State and the Central governments.

At present, Lalbagh and Cubbon Park are open only from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7p.m. Officials said they will announce revised timings for the public and ticketed entries next week.

Rajendra Kumar Kataria, secretary to government, Horticulture and Sericulture, said, “We will decide on opening Lalbagh and Cubbon Park for extended periods on Monday. Since parks can be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., vehicular movement within and via Cubbon Park may also resume soon,” he said.

However, officials said their priority is to frame safety guidelines first. “Apart from Lalbagh and Cubbon Park in the city, we maintain gardens at Nandi Hills Kemmangundi in Chikmagalur district. As they are tourist places, we need to take more precautions,” he added.

Chandrashekar M.R., deputy director, Lalbagh said social distancing can be enforced at Lalbagh given its size. “For now, only morning and evening walkers are allowed and they do not need tickets,” he said.

An official from the Horticulture department in the BBMP, which manages over 1,000 parks in the city, said they will also come out with revised timings. “Pre-COVID-19, our parks were open from 5.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. but now it is 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. We will soon revert to our old time formats,” he said.