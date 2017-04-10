Now, order veggies from Hopcoms online

Starting today, you can order veggies and fruits from the Horticultural Products Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms) online (www.hortibazaar.in) and get them delivered home within three hours.

However, this facility is not available across the city. “We have started a pilot project in five high sales areas. Depending on the response, it will be extended across the city,” said G.R. Srinivasan, president, Hopcoms. Sources said that the initiative will cover Jayanagar, J.P. Nagar, Koramangala, Indiranagar and BTM Layout.

The logistics will be managed by a private firm Hunnarvi Technology Solutions. While there is no difference in the prices of the products, the minimum order is ₹250. Hunnarvi will levy a service charge of ₹25 for orders between ₹250 and ₹500, ₹50 for orders between ₹500 and ₹1,000 and ₹75 for orders above ₹1,000.

On top of this, the firm will get a commission of 6% from HOPCOMS, said Mr. Srinivasan. Consumers can reject the products if they are not satisfied with the quality, sources added.