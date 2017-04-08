Now, Nandini products at your neighbourhood HOPCOMS outlets

Those who love the Nandini brand of milk products of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) can soon buy them at retail outlets of Horticultural Producers’ Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Ltd. (HOPCOMS), which only sold vegetables and fruits until now.

The federation has entered into an understanding with HOPCOMS to sell its products at the latter’s outlets across Bengaluru, sources in the two government agencies told The Hindu on Saturday. The pact will not only increase accessibility for residents, but will also boost sale of Nandini milk, curd and sweets.

At present, the KMF sells its products through 140 retail outlets in the city. HOPCOMS has 275 retail outlets. Besides this, private parties, who have bought franchise rights from the KMF, also sell Nandini products.

Given the KMF’s inadequate logistics, HOPCOMS mooted the proposal to sell Nandini products through its outlets. HOPCOMS has godowns, vehicles and outlets across the city to store, transport and sell products. With this, each outlet is expected to generate an additional ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh a month. Their profit margin on Nandini products will be 10-12%, officials said.

Though a few HOPCOMS outlets have already started selling Nandini products, supply will be extended to 50 outlets, particularly in Sadashivnagar, Electronics City and Kasturinagar, by April 15. Later, the reach will extend to 100 outlets, sources said. However, the products will not be sold in HOPCOMS outlets located near Nandini outlets.