Now, leopard spotted in Bheemanakuppe

Close on the heels of a leopard causing panic among residents of an apartment complex in Begur, videos of a leopard being spotted in Bheemanakuppe have emerged. The video clips, said to be from around 15 days ago, shows an unsuspecting dog falling prey to the leopard.

A.A. Gopal, RFO, Kaggalipura, told The Hindu that the leopard is suspected to have killed two dogs in the area in the span of a month. Ironically, the cage and food trap kept for this leopard was eventually used to capture the leopard spotted in Begur.

“We have been monitoring the area twice a day for a while now, but are yet to capture the leopard. We have placed another cage 2-km away. People living in the area, especially with children, have been warned to stay alert,” he said.