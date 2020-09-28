Now, hyperloop corridor proposed from KIA

BIAL signs MoU with Virgin Hyperloop for feasibility study

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Virgin Hyperloop to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed hyperloop corridor from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

According to a release from the BIAL, a pre-feasibility study, focusing on technical, economic, and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases of six months each.

“With speeds of up to 1,080 kmph, hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from the airport to the city centre in under 10 minutes, according to the preliminary analysis,” the release said.

The release also stated that travellers could streamline their multimodal trip with seamless check-in and security — for both their hyperloop as well as air travel at centrally located hyperloop portals.

The MoU was exchanged virtually between Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and DP World, and T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, government of Karnataka and chairman of the Board of Directors of BIAL.

After signing the MoU, Mr. Sulayem said, “We are honoured to partner with BIAL to explore ways in which hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru.”

He also said that beyond just the transit of passengers, airports were a crucial conduit for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. “A hyperloop-connected airport will dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain,” he added.

Mr. Vijay Bhaskar said the government of Karnataka had implemented several measures to improve the transport infrastructure of the State and that commissioning of a feasibility study for hyperloop connectivity from the KIA was another major step towards enabling the efficient movement of people.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL, said technological innovation was key to building and sustaining world-class transportation hub, and this study was an important step forward. “This mode of transportation offers enormous economic potential, connecting passengers at unprecedented speeds, with zero emissions,” he said.