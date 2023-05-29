Now, eight-hour work shifts extended to traffic ASIs and Cobra staff

May 29, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Bengaluru

In an effort to provide respite from long working hours, the traffic department has extended eight-hour work shifts to Assistant Sub Inspectors and traffic patrolling Cobra staff .

The facility till now was applicable to traffic constables and head constables excluding Cobra staff, while the other staff members continued to reel under work pressure.

Considering their physical endurance and betterment, M.A. Saleem recently issued a circular extending the eight-hour shift to ASIs and Cobra staff.

“The ASIs who joined the service as constables work for 25 years to be promoted as ASI. By this time, they will be around 50 years and considering their physical condition and endurance, they will not be able to withstand the long working hours. Considering their age, health factor, and family life, it has been decided to extend this facility to them so that they will have a quality time of work and also able to spend time with their families,” Mr. Saleem said.

As per the new system, the ASIs and Cobra staff will have two work shifts starting from 7 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and the second shift will start from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. This is not applicable to PSI and officials above that rank, as they at least get some rest time at regular intervals unlike the ASI and Cobra staff who are on duty for over 12 hours, officials said.

This new work shift will not be applicable on peak days of every Saturday and Monday and also on special occasions like VIP movement, traffic bandobast, protest and rallies, and the day before and after long holidays, the circular said.

This new system has brought cheer among the staff. “ Usually the traffic ASIs and Cobras, who are on the ground for more than 16 hours a day, develop serious health issues like varicose veins. It was a long pending demand which has been implemented now. It is a revolutionary step towards the welfare of the traffic police. Now, with fixed work hours, the police personnel can perform better,” a traffic police officer said.

