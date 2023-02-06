HamberMenu
Now, cybercriminals using lure of online investment to cheat people

February 06, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The South Division Cyber Crime police are trying to track down a group of cybercriminals, who cheated two people, including a 44-year-old private firm employee, luring them with high returns on online trade, and made away with a total of ₹56 lakh.

One of the victims, Manoranjan Srivathsala, resident of J.P. Nagar 7th phase, in his complaint, said that the accused messaged him last September from a random number, with an offer to invest in gold trade to get high returns.

When Mr. Manoranjan responded, the accused sent him a link to register and to start investing. He invested small amounts and got good returns. When he tried to withdraw the amount, the accused asked him to invest a big amount, in order to withdraw.

Mr. Manoranjan invested ₹19 lakh and found the profit to around ₹2.3 crore. When he tried to withdraw the money, the accused, on the pretext of withdrawal charges, taxes, and other fees, made him pay ₹41.93 lakh and vanished.

After realising that he was duped, Mr. Manoranjan approached the police on Friday and filed a complaint.

A similar incident occurred with Saritha Nair, 44, resident of Kanakapura Road, who lost ₹15,86,037 to the fraud.

The accused approached her on the pretext of offering a job, of liking online videos to earn ₹25 to ₹50 per like. When Ms. Saritha showed an interest, the accused lured her into investing in online trade for quick returns. As soon as she invested ₹15.86 lakh, the accused wound up the process and vanished.

A senior police officer advised people not to click on any unverified link or respond to messages offering trading and online business.

