Now, commercial activities permitted in Bengaluru till 1 a.m. 

Nightlife in Bengaluru can now officially last till 1 a.m. The Karnataka government, in a recently issued order, allowed commercial activities in shops and establishments, including hotels and licensed bars, in the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) until 1 a.m.

In the Budget presented earlier this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that in 10 Mahanagara Palikes, including Bengaluru, commercial activities would be allowed to continue till 1 a.m., keeping in mind the economy and business.

The hoteliers, too, had approached multiple Ministers and police officials for years to get an extension on the deadline for commercial activities in the city.

“The government has given permission to all shops and establishments to stay open till 1 a.m., and we welcome this move. The public will greatly benefit from this, and it will also generate more employment, said P.C. Rao, president of Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association.

He also said, “Until now, only bars and restaurants in the limits of the commissionerate had permission to be open till 1 a.m. Henceforth all the bars and restaurants in BBMP limits will also be open till 1 a.m.”