Now BU to celebrate Botany Dept.’s centennial year

In the 100 years since it was set up, the Department of Botany has never been so popular with two centenary celebrations.

While Bengaluru Central University ushered in the department’s centennial year amidst much fanfare in September, Bangalore University will celebrate the same occasion later this week.

Both the universities, which have been vying for ownership of several properties and assets, now want to claim ownership of the department.

At a press conference on Monday, Vice-Chancellor K.R. Venugopal said that the department belonged to Bangalore University and it was located on the Jnanabharathi campus since 1974. “The department was born on the central college campus. So let them celebrate the centenary year and also the birth of the new department in the newly carved out university,” he said.

Many alumni and students are unhappy that the tiff between BU and BCU is eating into funds and time.

“Both universities should have come forward and celebrated this occasion together,” said several students.

Munirajappa, vice-president of Bangalore University Botany Department Alumni association said that Bangalore University has the right to celebrate this landmark event as it falls under their purview. “However, there was no need for BCU also to organise the event,” he said.

Prof. Venugopal said that they could not direct BCU to skip the celebrations. “The university is not spending any money for the celebrations and the event is being funded by the Rotary Club of Bangalore,” he added.

Bangalore University has decided to establish a medicinal botanical garden and has set aside 50 acres of land for this purpose.

“We are removing over 2,000 eucalyptus trees and making way for over 10,000 medicinal plants,” said Mr. Venugopal.

The varsity also plans to construct a glass house along the lines of the existing structure at Lalbagh. The department will also start a postgraduate programme in medicinal botany for the 2020-21 academic year.