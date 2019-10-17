Now, BBMP to introduce animal waste collection

Unscientific disposal of animal waste in the city is often cited as one of the main reasons for stray dogs to thrive in some neighbourhoods.

To address this issue, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has floated tenders to select vendors to collect and transport animal waste every day, for a user fee, from meat shops. This is the first time a dedicated animal waste collection stream is being introduced in the city. The BBMP has also proposed to build three animal waste rendering plants with a capacity of 20 tonnes a day on the city’s outskirts.

Study conducted

This decision was taken after the civic body recently conducted a study to estimate the quantum of animal waste generated in the city.

“The study, which mapped 3,850 meat shops, both registered and illegal, indicates that the city generates around 45.7 tonnes of animal waste a day. On Sundays and festival days, this almost doubles to 87.6 tonnes,” said Shashikumar, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry Department, BBMP.

Through the tenders floated, the BBMP will select a vendor for each zone, who will collect waste from meat shops every day.

“The meat shops are mapped on an app for each zone, creating a route for collection,” said D. Randeep, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP. Shopkeepers will have to pay the vendor a user fee, which is one of the criteria for the tender bidding.

Vendors will have to tie up with an animal waste rendering plant, as a prerequisite for the bid. They can also put up their own rendering plant, if they want to, said a senior official.

Three private plants

At present, there are three private rendering plants at Nelamangala, Doddaballapur, and Mulbagal which incinerate animal waste. “It is an approved process of disposal of animal waste and is not polluting. It does not emanate any foul smell,” Mr. Randeep said.

The BBMP has also proposed to start three such plants at Medi Agrahara near Yelahanka, S. Bingipura, and Panathur Dinne near Bellandur. “Each plant will have a capacity of 20 tonnes a day and will cost ₹5 crore,” Dr. Shashikumar said.