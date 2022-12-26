Now, BBMP plans to use AI technology to survey 1434.00 km arterial and sub-arterial roads in Bengaluru

December 26, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

For the first time, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will use artificial intelligence (AI) based surveys to identify the condition of 1,434 km arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city.

The civic body has already conducted a pilot project on the AI-based survey of roads last year for 15 kilometres. Based on this, the BBMP has called for a tender for an agency to conduct the survey.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said: “By using AI, we will identify various issues such as the presence of proper signboards, kilometre stones etc. A vehicle with an AI technology camera will be used to take videos of the roads.”

According to BBMP officials, the AI-based survey will also find out the condition of potholes, missing metal beam crash barriers, damaged kerbs, and the working status of streetlights, and solar blinkers.

A senior official from the BBMP said that the AI system will make sure that the quality of the roads will be improved after the survey.

“We can identify the exact issues and resolve them soon. For instance, through the AI, we find potholes at particular spots. An immediate alert is sent to the officer concerned, the pothole can be filled, and the repair work details can be uploaded,” the official explained.

“The AI system is put on a vehicle with a camera, which will be surveying the roads during the day and the night. The survey will be conducted at least four times per year,” the official added.

Earlier, in the pilot project, the BBMP had surveyed 15 kilometres and spent around ₹5 lakh, according to officials.

“For 15 kilometres, ₹5 lakh is costly. However, if any agencies come forward to get it done at a cheaper cost, we can implement the AI-based survey in the city,” said Mr. Nath.