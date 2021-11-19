November rainfall highest in the past six years

Bengaluru

19 November 2021 22:42 IST

DPI calls for shifting schools out of dilapidated buildings

Citizens, on Friday, got a respite from the heavy rains that have been lashing Bengaluru over the past few days. From November 1 to 18, the city received 255.9 mm of rain, the highest in the past six years. The city last experienced such weather in November 2015 when it recorded 296.4 mm of rain.

The average rainfall during November is around 50 mm, with the average maximum and minimum temperatures of 27 degrees and 18 degrees Celsius. This month, there has been a –5 degree departure in the maximum temperature.

Taking no chances, the Department of Public Instruction, on Friday, directed all deputy directors in Karnataka to shift schools out of buildings that are in a dilapidated condition. Officials have been told to make local arrangements keeping in mind the safety of children. School managements have been asked to submit details about repair works needed for the school buildings.

A yellow alert has been issued for Saturday. Over the weekend, the city can expect a few spells of rain/ thundershowers.

House collapses

A 58-year-old single-storey house on Milkman Street, near Lido Mall in Ulsoor, collapsed early Friday morning6. BBMP officials said it was a mud and brick construction. The house was locked. Nearby buildings were unaffected. No casualties or injuries have been reported. Two two-wheelers that had been parked on the road were damaged, officials said.

Civic Chief Gaurav Gupta, who visited the spot, said the BBMP had already issued a notice to the building owner, as the structure had been identified as weak during a survey,” he said.

According to the rainfall data made available by the BBMP, six wards in Mahadevapura zone received the maximum rains on November 18. Hagadur ward received the maximum rainfall of 142 mm, followed by Varthur and Doddanekkundi (104 mm), HAL Airport (97.5 mm), K.R. Puram (86.5 mm) and Horamavu (84.5 mm). Incidentally, Vijnananagar and Bellandur, also under Mahadevapura zone, featured in the bottom five wards receiving just 29 mm and 23.5 mm rain respectively.