November 01, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

The YWCA of Bengaluru city is hosting ‘November Fest’, its annual fund-raising programme, on November 4.

The fest features a flea market, handicrafts, jewellery, home decor, clothing, decoupage, kokedama, live music, and a painting competition. It will be held on its premises in 6th Block, 20th Main, adjacent to Koramangala police station, Koramangala, between 10.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. For details, call 080-25634813.

