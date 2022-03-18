Notification to fill 15,000 teaching posts will be issued on March 21

Applicants will be allowed to file the online application from March 23 to April 22

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Friday announced that a notification will be issued for the appointment of 15,000 teachers on March 21. Applicants will be allowed to file the online application from March 23 to April 22, 2022. Exams will be conducted on May 21-22.

The minister said that filling of vacancies will help the education department implement National Education Policy (NEP) across the State. He added that out of the 15,000 posts, Kalyana Karnataka will get 5,000. Those appointed after the examination and selection process will begin teaching in the academic year 2023-24.

“Vacant teaching posts are being filled considering the district-wise shortage of teachers. Engineering and biotechnology graduates have been given an opportunity to participate. For sexual minorities, one percent reservation has been provided,” said the Minister.

The State government is appointing teachers for subjects such as English, mathematics, science, biological science (based on students and teachers ratio) and social studies,” he added.

Kalika Chetarike programme inaugurated

For the benefit of students who are lagging behind in learning skills due to the pandemic, the State government on Friday launched Kalika Chetarike (improve learning levels) programme. The closure of physical classes due to the pandemic has negatively impacted students’ learning skills. “To compensate for the loss, the Kalika Chetraike programme has been launched,” Mr. Nagesh said.