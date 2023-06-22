Notices issued to BBMP, KRIDL in ₹118-crore fake bill scam in R.R. Nagar zone 

June 22, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bengaluru Division Regional Commissioner (RC) Amlan Aditya Bisawas, who is probing a ₹118-crore fake bill scam in R.R. Nagar zone, has issued notices to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) seeking multiple details.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) had suspended eight officials from the two agencies for their alleged involvement in the scam on the recommendations of the Lokayukta, which conducted a preliminary probe. The Lokayukta had filed a report after probing the alleged scam in January 2022. The Lokayukta initiated a probe following a complaint by D.K. Suresh, Bengaluru Rural, MP, in September 2020.

The fake bills were pertaining to work carried out in the last two years by the KRIDL in the R.R. Nagar zone. The BBMP had awarded works to contractors through the KRIDL. The UDD also tasked Mr. Biswas to probe all the works carried out by the KRIDL for the BBMP.

Sources in the RC’s office said the notices were issued seeking details of the works allocated to the KRIDL, and the manner in which they were executed. While the Lokayukta had found many loopholes in 114 works, the probing officer will dwell deep. The RC will look into each work case by case, sending men to spots where they are said to be executed.

The RC will also probe the involvement of officers to see at what level, how, and why they intervened to carry out the alleged scam. As the Lokayukta has found the involvement of top officials, the RC will now ascertain whether the nature of the offence is criminal or civil. Sources said that as swindling of the exchequer money is involved in the case, the officials may be charged with criminal offences. The RC has specifically asked for order copies that enabled handing over of works to the KRIDL to pin loopholes at every level in the civic body.

