Noticeable increase in traffic

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai appeals to people not to step out of home unnecessarily

Citizens did not wait till Monday for relaxation of lockdown restrictions, with many motorists hitting the road on Friday. Arterial and inner roads saw vehicular movement well beyond 10 a.m. Police attributed this not only to people flouting rules, but also to those returning from other districts ahead of June 14. As of 8 p.m. on Friday, the police had seized over 457 vehicles, mainly two-wheelers.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday appealed to people not to come out unnecessarily and cooperate with the authorities. “Lockdown norms will be relaxed from Monday, but some people started coming out as early as Friday. It is not appropriate,” he said.

Civic officials directed to clear debris

Traffic jams are a source of worry given that infrastructure projects are under way in key thoroughfares, especially in the Central Business District.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has directed engineers to clear all debris lying on roads and footpaths at work sites.

Officials have also been directed to coordinate with their counterparts in Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to ensure immediate repair of open or leaking manholes and drains.