Bengaluru

Notice to private school for running classes

Staff Reporter 22 September 2020 22:23 IST
Updated: 22 September 2020 22:23 IST

The Department of Public Instruction has issued a show cause notice to a private school in Bengaluru for allegedly conducting classes for high school students earlier this week.

The State government had ordered closure of schools till the end of September.

The notice has been served to Active Public School for allegedly conducting classes for high school students during the pandemic.

