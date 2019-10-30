Noted physicist B.V. Sreekantan dead

Cosmic ray physicist B.V. Sreekantan, a former Director of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, passed away at his home in Malleswaram on October 27 at the age of 94.

He was recipient of several distinguished awards, including Padma Bhushan, the Homi Bhabha Medal, C.V. Raman Award for Physical Sciences, and the R.D. Birla Memorial Award of the Indian Physics Association. He was a visiting professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore.

The BLIC (Bangalore Life Science Cluster) communications office noted Prof. Sreekantan’s contribution to the setting up of what was then called, Field Stations of TIFR (later on called National Centres), the Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope, and the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics – both in Pune, and the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education in Mumbai.