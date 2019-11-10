Not satisfied with Doddihal team’s report on corruption: S.R. Vishwanath

S.R. Vishwanath, Political Secretary to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has expressed dissatisfaction with the report submitted by a four-member team into allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds in the white-topping and TenderSURE projects. While the report found no evidence of corruption, not all the allegations have been cleared.

In a letter to the Urban Development Department’s Additional Chief Secretary, E.V. Ramana Reddy, Mr. Vishwanath claimed that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials accused of corruption were part of the four-member team, led by retired PWD engineer Capt. R.R. Doddihal, that probed the issue. He claimed the accused officials may have influenced the probe and concealed facts.

He told The Hindu that while the authorities had implicit trust in Capt. Doddihal, there is fear that officials may have misled him and derailed the investigation. “As many as 27 BBMP engineers are said to be involved in the large-scale scam. Of these, three were part of the probe team,” he said. He added that the projects should be re-examined by certified engineers from the Institution of Engineers (India), Engineering Council of India, or the National Society of Professional Engineers.

Following allegations of corruption in the execution of the two big-ticket projects, the Chief Minister had ordered an investigation by a team lead by Capt. Doddihal. It subsequently submitted a 35-page report to the UDD.

Among other points, the committee recommended a process to select roads to be taken up for white-topping and suggested that the BBMP set up its own quality control testing facility.

Capt. Doddihal said the government was free to take a decision on the report or order another probe. Standing by the report, he said, “Our report focusses more on improvements that can be made, ensuring quality at a lower cost.”

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar was not available for comment.