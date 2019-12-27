Not quite what the doctor ordered

Healthcare is undoubtedly the most important priority alongside agriculture and education. But when it comes to funding of healthcare, it has always been far less compared to other sectors.

As we look back at the decade, we ought to consider three aspects – the health of the people of Bengaluru, healthcare facilities in the city and policy initiatives.

Health card

As far as health of an average Bengalurean goes, there is a significant rise in mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. It is because of polluted lakes, water stagnation and improper disposal of garbage that so many are falling prey to these diseases. Karnataka has reported the second highest incidence of dengue this year, crossing the 15,000 mark, close behind Gujarat.

Bengaluru is considered a dream city. Unfortunately, in the last one decade, the city has taken a beating largely because of unplanned constructions, encroachment of water bodies, large scale migration, traffic congestion, improper disposal of garbage and air pollution. Travel time within city is taking a huge toll, resulting in stress, mental fatigue, exhaustion and loss of working hours.

Although air quality is not as bad as in Delhi and other parts of north India, it is beworsening due to the unprecedented volume of vehicles and lack of bypasses. Air pollution is a new public health issue, not just causing respiratory problems, but is also an emerging risk factor for heart attacks and other cardiovascular disorders. It is considered “new tobacco.” Particulate matter < 2.5 can easily pass through lungs to reach blood vessels and initiates inflammation and blood clot, which causes heart attacks.

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research has enrolled 2,200 young heart attack patients below 35 years of age in the last two years.

Nearly 30% of them were drivers showing indirect effects of air pollution as the emerging risk factor.

Facilities

Our State has 56 medical colleges that produce nearly 7,000 doctors every year. We do not need more colleges. What we need is strengthening of existing medical college hospitals with more doctors, nursing staff, and paramedical staff. The focus should move from construction to creation – the dream of both the decade that was and the decade that is to come.

A look at the needs of a premier institute like Jayadeva is testimony to where we stand in terms of public healthcare. Despite having a 700-bed facility, which is the single largest centre in the country, the ICCU is always packed. During the last 10 years, Jayadeva hospital has treated 50 lakh cardiac patients and conducted 5 lakh interventions of the sophisticated kind, but one such centre is barely enough. About 1,700 outpatients pour into Jayadeva daily and there is a sick patient for admission at casualty every five minutes.

The other big public health facility – the Kidwai Cancer Institute – caters to the poor in the city and beyond, offering sophisticated facilities like robotic surgery, which is very expensive in private hospitals. Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, also a public health facility, has started complex orthopaedic surgeries, which is a great boon for poor patients. Needless to say, these are good strides in a decade, but hardly sufficient given the scale of healthcare needs in the public sector.

Considering the population of Bengaluru, there is a need to establish 300-bed multispeciality hospitals in four zones in the periphery of the city to meet the growing demand of patients, which will reduce the burden on hospitals located centrally.

Policy issues

As far as policy initiatives go, although the government has introduced the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Amendment (KPME) Act to curb the exorbitant cost of treatment in private hospitals, there was lot of opposition and it has been put on the back burner. Definitely, there is a need to bring some changes in the Act and bring it back to life so that transparency and cost effectiveness can be enforced to benefit the common man.

Karnataka is always at the forefront in providing healthcare services to BPL families, and the current health scheme runs under the name of Ayushman Bharath-Arogya Karnataka Yojane, after integration of Central and State BPL card-holders. One of the concerns here is that the package rates for many complex procedures do not meet the actual expenditure, which needs a relook so that more hospitals can get empanelled for maximum utilisation of the scheme.

Meanwhile, there is also a demand for reintroduction of the Yeshasvini Scheme that was integrated into the present scheme.

One of the increasing concerns in recent years has been assaults on doctors and hospital property. Although a law was introduced in 2009 to curb this menace, it is not implemented effectively. This is one of the reasons why doctors are reluctant to work in rural hospitals. Addressing this might mitigate the problem of mal-distribution of doctors.

On a positive note, the past years have seen people taking to the idea of organ transplantation. The State government has implemented a free organ transplantation scheme for poor patients while the taboo associated with organ donation is slowly fading.