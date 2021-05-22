Not many opting for oxygenated beds at COVID-19 Care Centres

22 May 2021 07:23 IST

Nearly 70% of beds are unoccupied

A fortnight ago, 27-year-old Padmavathi, who had COVID-19, found herself struggling to breathe late at night. Her blood oxygen saturation levels had dropped, but she could not find a hospital bed. “I was referred by a friend to a COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) run by the BBMP where oxygen concentrators were available. I walked in and was administered oxygen, and taken good care of. The next day, I got a bed in a hospital,” she said.

Padmavathi was in the ICU for a week, recovered, and was discharged recently. “It was timely care and oxygen given at the CCC that saved my life,” she recounted with gratitude.

However, even while people are desperately seeking admission in hospitals, a large number of oxygenated beds at the civic body’s CCCs remain unoccupied. Of the 1,000-odd oxygenated beds at 49 CCCs and triage centres, more than 700 were vacant on Friday evening. This is in line with the low occupancy rate at CCCs, which is just over 30%.

Most of these beds come with oxygen concentrators – a critical emergency resource for patients whose oxygen levels are dipping even while they are searching for a bed in a hospital. In cases where the infection is mild, patients using them can make a full recovery without the need for hospitalisation.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in charge of CCCs, said people were not aware of this infrastructure. However, the number of walk-ins with requests for oxygenated beds has improved after the recent publicity given to these centres in the media, and appeals by the BBMP. “Walk-ins are allowed at these centres,” Mr. Khan reiterated.

Easier hospital admission

The larger problem with the CCCs and triage centres was that patients admitted at these centres are not given preference over new patients in allotment of hospital beds should their condition worsen. However,the BBMP is in the process of fixing that. “Once a patient is admitted to a CCC, their health will be the responsibility of the civic body,” he said.

Each CCC is now being tagged with a nearby hospital for beds and a diagnostic lab for further tests like chest CT scans.

“We are now working towards reserving beds for those admitted to our CCCs, in case escalation in treatment is needed. These beds will likely be removed from the BBMP bed allocation pool,” Mr. Khan said.