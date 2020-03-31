Not allowed to collect fees, some schools mulling over salary cuts

As big corporations are announcing salary cuts, people employed by private schools are worried about job security, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. What’s cause for concern is that school managements have been told not to collect fees for the next academic year, a fact they cite as reason for not having enough money to meet their recurring expenditure. Some school managements are contemplating paying only half of the next month's salary to their staff.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, pointed out that the government is yet to pay the RTE reimbursement to schools amounting to lakhs of rupees. “On the other hand, they're empowering parents of pupils not to pay fees. All we are saying is let parents at least pay last year's fees. Many had requested for time, which was granted. They would usually pay up the remaining amount before the exams. But now that the academic calendar has been thrown out of gear, we haven't even got the pending amount. How are we supposed to pay staff?”

He also said budget schools, which make up the majority in the private school sector, are suffering. "We will not be able to maintain this in the long run. Of 1,700 students in our school, for example, 400 are yet to pay. We may have to pay only half the salaries for staff next month. And we may also have to see more staff being let go," he said.

Managements of a few schools in the city are being criticised for terminating the contracts of some of their staff, like bus drivers, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown . A school in central Bengaluru has allegedly terminated the services of bus drivers from the next academic year.

One of them spoke to The Hindu on condition of anonymity. "I have been working here as a bus driver for three years. After completing two years, they said they'll make my service permanent. Now all of a sudden, the principal has called me and said they no longer require my services," he said, visibly distressed.

He said he has been told that there is "excess staff" in his department. "We are 24 drivers and I heard one more driver has also got a similar call. The government has been reiterating that people should not be removed from their jobs, but it's still being done. How will I provide for my family now? How will I manage house rent?"

However, the principal of the school said these allegations were false. "There are no lay-offs because of the impact of the lockdown. One regular exercise we do every year is to take stock of the performance of the probationary and ad hoc staff. That's all that's happening. There is no connection with the crisis. In fact, March salaries were given much in advance," said the principal. Drivers are among the probationary and ad hoc staff.