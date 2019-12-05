‘Not all superheroes wear capes... some wear khaki’

A police patrol from Bandepalya helped a couple stranded on a deserted stretch of Outer Ring Road (ORR) after they were stuck with a flat tyre. The couple applauded the police for the quick response on social media.

Pathanjali Bhat was returning home with his wife and two-year-old daughter after attending a friend's reception on Saturday night when he realised that he had a flat tyre. It was around 11 p.m. and the road was deserted. He tried to change the tyre with a jack, but it malfunctioned.

The couple decided to leave the car by the side of the road and booked a taxi. While they were waiting, a police officer approached them. The officer called his colleagues who arrived at the spot and changed the flat tyre after getting a jack from the taxi driver who had reached the spot by then.

“This unexpected help left us quite speechless… Not all superheroes wear capes and masks, some wear khaki,” said Mr. Bhat in a social media message. He thanked Inspector R.N. Choudhari and his team of officers, Raghavendra, Ravi and two others who helped them.

“This gesture from our Bengaluru City Police has restored our faith in the police force. While we highlight things that are not right, it is important to recognise and appreciate good work. Thank you! Also, a shout-out to the Ola cab driver Gowda for lending a helping hand,” wrote Mr. Bhat.

The post garnered as 500 likes.

“We have instructed all police personnel on patrol to ensure the safety of women. This is part of our duty and such encouraging words will make us work even better,” said a senior police official.