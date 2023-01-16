Not all schools are giving egg in midday meals

January 16, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Many government and aided schools in the State have been missing out on distributing eggs to students in midday meals. Instead, some schools are distributing banana and chikki, revealed a surprise visit to schools by officials.

As part of the plan to eradicate malnutrition, anemia, and deficiency of protein in schoolchildren, the Department of School Education and Literacy is distributing egg, banana and chikki as additional supplements weekly twice along with midday meals for students of classes 1 to 8.

However, increase in egg prices is affecting the distribution of eggs to schoolchildren. While the department was paying ₹6 for each egg, in the market, each egg costs ₹7 now. The department is not providing additional fund for purchasing the eggs. As a result, some schools have been missing distributing eggs in the midday meals.

Even in the case of NGOs supplying midday meals to schools, wherein the distribution of eggs is the responsibility of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), eggs are not being given and students are getting chikki and banana instead.

A government school teacher said, “Irrespective of caste and community, most children like to eat egg. However, day by day the cost of egg is increasing in the market. The department is providing only ₹6 per egg. The department is releasing the amount for egg, chikki, banana once in three months and adjusting the fund for purchasing bulk egg is becoming problematic. Therefore, we request the government to revise the cost of egg purchase and release the amount early.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Vishal R., Commissioner for the Department of Public Instruction, said, “Rate of egg is changing time to time and region to region. Now we are paying ₹6 for each egg and we heard that it is effecting distribution of the eggs for the schoolchildren. Till now, we have not got any written complaint from either schools or officers concerned in this regard. In case we get a complaint, we will definitely try to mobilise the additional amount through SDMC fund..”