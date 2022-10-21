Not a ‘cracker’ of a sale ahead of Deepavali amidst govt. restrictions, bad weather  

With increased demand and short supply, the prices of firecrackers have also gone up by 40-50%

With increased demand and short supply, the prices of firecrackers have also gone up by 40-50%

Those who are out looking for firecrackers this year are returning with no luck as their usual shopping hubs were found without traders. With several government restrictions, the sales of firecrackers have plummeted by almost 80% in the city, according to dealers.

With increased demand and short supply, the prices of firecrackers have also gone up by 40-50%. New varieties of crackers like Cheers, Cracking king, Singing birds, break dance, rocket Cyclone have hit the markets this year.

With the sales of only green crackers allowed, many main firecracker dealers could not get their licenses from CSIR – NEERI to set up stalls for business. In Sultanpet, which is one of the main hubs for firecrackers, none of the major dealers could get licenses. Hence, the buying crowds are being diverted to Hosur, according to some traders. Even in areas like Vijayanagar, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar and Banashankari, the playgrounds where crackers were usually sold, were seen empty when The Hindu visited on Friday.

Raja, a wholesale distributor of firecrackers, said that there is increase in the demand for crackers even though the prices have been shot up when compared to last year. “The booking of crackers was done six months prior to festival when we have received only 40% of stock from the factory. We currently have only crackers from some brands available in our shop. Even the factories are not able to meet customers’ demands because of the Supreme Court restrictions. The manufacturing process has taken a hit this time even due to the weather conditions,” he said.

After two years of the pandemic, firecracker dealers were hoping to do great business this year. However, with licensing difficulties, many of them are now worried. John from Balaji enterprises in Yelahanka said, “Last year, due to the second wave of the pandemic, people were hesitant to celebrate. The situation has worsened this year due to heavy rains and restrictions by the government. We are hoping for business to pick up.”

Some customers, on the other hand, are on board with the regulations to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner. Bhumi, a resident of Kengeri, said, “It is a great initiative to introduce alternatives like green crackers. It is our responsibility to follow the protocols set by the government and celebrate an eco friendly Deepavali.”