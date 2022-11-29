North Bengaluru to have new ‘city centre’ by June 2025 as redevelopment of Yesvantpur railway station begins

November 29, 2022 01:44 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - bengaluru

The redevelopment of Yesvantpur railway station in north Bengaluru is on track with South Western Railway (SWR) announcing that work has commenced. The SWR said the redeveloped station will act as a ‘city centre’ and boast of multiple new features.

On June 20, 2022, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Yesvantpur Railway Station. Following due procedure, the tender was floated. The tender has been awarded to Girdhari Lal Construction Pvt. Ltd. The cost of the project is ₹380 crore. The site office has been set up, and the first phase of the work has commenced. The contract has been done in EPC mode, i.e. Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract, which is also known as ‘turnkey’ contract wherein one agency will have the responsibility to design, procure, construct and hand over the project.

The redeveloped station will act as a ‘City Centre’ attracting passengers as well as other people. There will be 216-metre-wide air concourse, with segregated arrival/departure gates for passengers to avoid congestion. The proposed roof plaza over the platform will include retail spaces, food court, and entertainment centers. Clearly defined LED based signages will be provided for making way-finding easier for passengers.

A new four-storey building will come up towards the metro-station side (west side), which will include the railway station. There will be a multi-level car parking on the Platform 1 side (G+5 structure). Above Platform 1, there will be a departure-cum-arrival plaza with direct connectivity to an air concourse, just as in an airport.

The roofing of the air concourse will have provision for allowing direct natural light. Well-demarcated drop and pick-up points will be provided to avoid congestion. Provision for connection with the metro station at air-concourse level for the convenience of passengers has been proposed. For easy access, an elevated road will come up on east side (city side) connecting the air-concourse departure plaza. The aim is seamless integration of all modes of public transport at the station for the convenience of users.

Special emphasis will be laid to make the redeveloped station disabled-friendly by providing ramps, lifts and special toilets. The structure will be designed as a ‘green’ building highlighting the commitment of Indian Railways towards energy conservation and environment protection. There will be measures in place for effective disposal of solid waste, discharge of effluents as well a rain water harvesting system to conserve water.

The redeveloped station would be able to cater to projected footfall of 1 lakh+ passengers per day. At present, the footfall is close to 60,000.

The project is targeted for completion by June 2025.

