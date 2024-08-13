Nonagenarian achieves smooth recovery following colorectal cancer surgery, says hospital

Despite her advanced age, a 94-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with cancer in the sigmoid colon (the curved portion of the large intestine preceding the rectum), underwent a complex surgery at a private hospital in the city recently.

The nonagenarian had bleeding in her stools for a few days. She had no relief despite attempts by her family to alleviate the issue with home remedies. As she already had a history of hemorrhoids, her family took her to Ramakrishna Super Speciality Hospital in the city for further evaluation and treatment.

Under the guidance of Rajeev Premnath, General, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Endoscopist at the hospital, the nonagenarian underwent a focused colonoscopy. This examination revealed a growth in the sigmoid colon, the curved portion of the large intestine preceding the rectum. Subsequent biopsy results confirmed the presence of cancer.

Elaborating on the case, Dr. Premnath said, “Advanced age should not be the sole factor in deciding necessary surgeries. After staging investigations, we found that the cancer had not spread, making surgical removal an option.”

Pointing out that a multidisciplinary approach was implemented to prepare the patient for surgery, the doctor said she received several days of chest physiotherapy and nutritional support before the procedure. “Subsequently, she underwent a laparoscopic sigmoidectomy under general and epidural anesthesia, which was performed without complications,” he said.

“A sigmoid colectomy, or sigmoidectomy involves removing the sigmoid colon, the section of the colon that connects to the rectum. This surgery carries a risk of serious complications, though they are relatively rare. Potential risks include an anastomotic leak, where the bowel leaks at the reattachment site, and infection,” he explained.

The nonagenarian began mobilising 12 hours after surgery and could tolerate food by the fourth day and subsequently recovered smoothly.

“Age is not a barrier to successful laparoscopic surgeries. Through proper preparation and care, elderly patients can achieve excellent outcomes. The importance of early detection and diagnosis of colorectal cancer, even when symptoms are as minor as rectal bleeding, can be life-saving. Preoperative preparation and strict adherence to postoperative care protocols are crucial for achieving favorable surgical outcomes, regardless of the patient’s age,” the doctor added.