Non-COVID-19 treatment delayed

Health Department tells private hospitals not to demand RT-PCR negative certificate

The Karnataka Health Department has directed all private hospitals to ensure that non-COVID-19 patients, who do not have any symptoms of the virus, should not be compelled to provide negative RT-PCR results for getting admission in hospitals for non-COVID-19 care.

A COVID-19 test should be mandated only in case of any invasive procedure after admission. This direction has been issued following complaints that some hospitals are demanding COVID-19 negative certificates for admission of non-COVID-19 patients thereby causing delay in treatment, stated a circular issued on Friday.

Further, all COVID-19 testing laboratories and swab collection points have been directed to maintain separate queues for senior citizens and pregnant women. The laboratories should also ensure that physical distancing is maintained by marking on the floor and leaving alternate chairs vacant. Apart from compulsorily wearing masks, hand washing and sanitiser facilities should be provided for patients while waiting to get tested.

Hospitals and laboratories who do not comply with these directions will be liable for strict action under provisions of Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act and Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, according to the circular.

Back-up teams in labs

To ensure that RT-PCR testing services in any COVID-19 diagnostic laboratory in medical colleges are not hampered in the event of any of their microbiologists, laboratory technicians or data entry operators getting infected, the Medical Education Department has directed the dean/directors of colleges to form backup teams.

These back-up teams should be set up in consultation with the nodal officer of the laboratory and should get trained well in advance in their respective COVID-19 RT-PCR laboratory. The teams should work in the RT-PCR laboratory until the infected personnel resume work, stated another circular.