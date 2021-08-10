Non-availability of drugs at govt. hospitals hits thalassaemia patients

Official says supply affected after a vendor approached the court

Non- availability of life-saving iron chelation drugs at designated government hospitals is causing hardship to thalassaemia patients in the State.

The Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society, Bengaluru has accused the State Blood Cell Coordinator for the lapses in procuring and distributing drugs funded under the National Health Mission.

Gagandeep Singh Chandok, president of Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society Bengaluru, said that some drugs were not be made available from February 2020 and others from December 2020 . “In the time of pandemic, thalassaemia patients were turned down by the hospitals. Patients relying on the tablets were forced to pay out from their pockets and left to die if they cannot afford it.”

Ayesha Begum, a thalassaemia patient, said, “Earlier, we used to get the required drugs from government hospitals through a doctor’s prescription. Since November, I am not getting the medicines and when contacted, they are saying that there is no supply. These medicines are very expensive and I am not in a position to afford it.”

Namitha A. Kumar from Opford, an open platform for orphan diseases who provides free health counselling for people with thalassaemia, said that there are many instances of donors funding patients to get the medicines after government hospitals stopped providing them for free.

Mr. Chandok said that the non-availability of drugs hit an estimated 17,000 patients in the State.

When contacted, Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekar, mission director of NHM in the State, said that the supply of drugs were hit after a vendor approached the court, but said instructions have been given to the hospitals concerned to procure drugs required by using available funds.