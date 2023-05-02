Non-aero revenue at Bengaluru’s KIA returns to pre-pandemic levels

May 02, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which recorded a 96% growth during 2022-23 compared to the previous financial year, has also seen an impressive growth in non-aero revenue.

The non-aero revenue, which comprises revenue from food and beverage sales and duty-free shops, returned to pre-pandemic levels as per Fairfax India Holdings Corporation 2022 Annual Report.

“Non-aero revenue grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17% from 2009 to 2020 (thereby excluding the impact of pandemic years): it has currently returned to pre-pandemic levels and is expected to resume its growth trajectory from 2023 due to the return to normal passenger growth rates, the availability of additional space and the increasing propensity of passengers at the airport to make purchases,” states Fairfax India Holdings Corporation 2022 Annual Report.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation owns 54% stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA.

The annual report added that to accelerate non-aero revenue growth, BIAL has undertaken many innovative projects that engage passengers and enhance their experience at the airport.

“During the pandemic, BIAL was a leader among airports in being flexible and working collaboratively with concessionaires (who also were extremely stressed from the shutdown of their businesses), helping them to survive and resume business as passenger traffic came back,” the report said.

Also, the per passenger non-aero sales levels are higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“Remarkably, through a combination of the rollout of new concepts, digital initiatives and loyalty programs, BIAL achieved per passenger non-aero sales levels that are higher than pre-pandemic levels,” the report added.

BIAL is also improving lounge experience and increasing the lounge capacity in the two terminals.

