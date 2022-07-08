Nokia to work with Indian Institute of Science on networked robotics
Nokia and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) announced the opening of the Nokia Center of Excellence (CoE) in Networked Robotics at the IISc. in Bengaluru.
The CoE would promote inter-disciplinary research involving robotics and advanced communication technologies in 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI). It would also develop use cases across industrial automation, agriculture and disaster management. The centre would facilitate engagement and co-operation between academia, start-ups and industry ecosystem partners to research and develop these use cases.
The research projects undertaken by the CoE would include the design of advanced robotics, AI and automation solutions built upon next generation telecom networks and their applications for solving societally relevant problems.
Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia, said: “We want India to drive global innovation in an era of convergence where a few years from now, extended reality (XR) and digital-physical fusion will allow us to create, collaborate and communicate in unprecedented ways.’‘
Govindan Rangarajan, Director at IISc, said: “Our collaboration with a world-class company like Nokia will enable us to explore new frontiers for advanced technology research.’‘
