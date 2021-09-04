Bengaluru

Nodal officers told to work with local communities

Directing the nodal officers appointed for all 198 wards to work with local communities and different departments to address the grievances of citizens at the ward level, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the ward committee meetings should be held twice a month – on the first and third Saturdays.

Addressing a virtual meeting on strengthening ward committees here on Friday, BBMP, BWSSB, Bescom and Traffic Police, nodal officers and citizens should participate in the meeting.

Recently, BBMP had launched the Citizen Partnership Programme to maintain cleanliness and effective solid waste management. He directed officials to create awareness among citizens to not let sewage into storm-water drains.

Mr. Gupta said the civic body and Janaagraha had collected around 3,000 suggestions from citizens for the 2021-22 Budget. Based on the suggestions, ₹60 lakh has been earmarked per ward, of which ₹20 lakh is for footpath repair, ₹20 lakh for pothole filling and ₹20 lakh for borewell repair.


Sep 4, 2021

