Nodal officers to be assigned to public offices

28 October 2021 04:40 IST

The State government on Wednesday announced that nodal officers will be assigned to public offices across Karnataka to ensure that people are following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

A government order stated that it was essential to ensure the compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) by officers, staff members and visitors in public offices. Any serious and repeated non-compliance of CAB even after adequate awareness will attract penalties and further action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

282 cases, 13 deaths

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 282 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 29,86,835. The maximum number of cases, 142, were reported in Bengaluru Urban.

Thirteen people succumbed to the virus, six of whom were from Bengaluru district. With this, the death toll across the State rose to 38,037. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 349 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 29,40,339. The State now has 8,430 active patients.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.24%, but the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) rose to 4.60%.

Testing

As many as 1,17,351 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 93,617 RT-PCR tests.