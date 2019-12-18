Nod denied for protests in State; ban orders imposed

On the eve of protests planned by various groups against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed across the State with immediate effect on Wednesday evening. It will be in force till the midnight of December 21 [Saturday].

During this period, permission to hold protests and rallies will be denied, said senior police officials.

Amar Kumar Pandey, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order), said that the ban orders had been imposed as the police were anticipating a law and order problem.

“Hence, it was decided not to grant permission to hold any protest or allow people to congregate. Police officers have been asked to ensure that prohibitory orders are in place for the next three days depending upon the situation,” said Mr. Pandey.

In Bengaluru alone, around 60 organisations had sought permission to stage rallies. While a majority of the organisations were planning to stage anti CAA protests, a few had also requestioned permission to celebrate the Act.

Several groups had already received police permission to hold peaceful protests on December 19, but with the decision to impose Section 144, the permission will be cancelled.

“We will take strict action against those who violate Section 144,” said Bhaskar Rao, Bengaluru Police Commissioner. “Bengaluru is the destination of choice for business, education, and investment and creating a law and order crisis on its streets would not be advisable,” he added.

Those who violate the law will be booked under Section 188 (offence of disobedience of an order duly promulgated by public servant has been committed which causes obstruction, annoyance or injury to the legal authority passing the order ) of the IPC.

“Though holding protest is a fundamental right, it should not violate law and order,” Mr. Rao added.

An additional 40 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police Force have been deployed to monitor the situation, and the jurisdictional police have been instructed to step up patrolling in their area.

“The police officers have been directed to handle the situation cautiously but firmly as it is a sensitive issue,” Mr. Rao said .

The Bengaluru police have also warned citizens not to share provocative messages on social media. Mr. Rao said the IT cell of the city police had been asked to monitor online activity and take necessary action.

Permission granted, then denied

The imposition of prohibitory orders came as a surprise to several organisations which had received written permissions to stage protests just hours before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. By late evening, however, Section 144 had been imposed. However, several organisations said they will go ahead with the planned protests irrespective of the new orders.

“We were given permission by the police on Wednesday evening. We will be going ahead with the protest,” said an organiser.

V.N. Rajashekhar, All-India president, AIDSO, said: “We are holding protests across the country. They have been discouraging protests since they started, and it is undemocratic. Even at the Town Hll, the police were asking us to disperse. The right to protest is our Fundamental Right.”