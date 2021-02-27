No vaccination in Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday

27 February 2021 04:06 IST

The break is to enable transition of COWIN 1.0 portal to COWIN 2.0 before second phase of inoculation

COVID-19 vaccination will not be taken up for two days from February 27 as the COWIN 1.0 portal is being transitioned to COWIN 2.0 as part of the process to begin the second phase of inoculation. This is as per instructions from the government of India, stated the health department’s media bulletin on Friday.

Karnataka, which rolled out vaccination for healthcare workers on January 16 and frontline workers on February 15, had cumulatively achieved an overall coverage of 80% till February 26.

While 61% of the targeted 7,28,349 healthcare workers have been inoculated, 54% of the targeted 2,91,037 frontline workers have been covered. On Friday, overall 21,888 of the 83,166 targeted healthcare and frontline workers for the day were vaccinated.

Advertising

Advertising

Second dose

As many as 2,06,927 healthcare workers have taken the second dose so far. While the highest coverage was recorded in Bengaluru Urban district (28,448), the lowest was in Chamarajnagar (1,441).

571 new cases, four deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 571 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,50,207. Of the new cases, 368 are from Bengaluru Urban alone taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 4,04,996.

With four deaths, the toll rose to 12,320. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 642 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 9,32,367. Of the remaining 5,501 active patients, 121 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.74%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) reduced to 0.70%.

As many as 76,799 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 72,243 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,86,39,329.